Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 26,537 Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,491,000.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $138.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.98. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

