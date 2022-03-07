Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

About Aegon (Get Rating)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.