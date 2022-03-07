Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PTIN opened at $26.15 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.