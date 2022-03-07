Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTIN opened at $26.15 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

