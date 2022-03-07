Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,934 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $128.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 160.34.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $33,524,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

