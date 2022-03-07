Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,935 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YNDX. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

