Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 126,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $2,099,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after buying an additional 125,734 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.
Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $4,603,242. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $48.42.
About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
