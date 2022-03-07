Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 126,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $2,099,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after buying an additional 125,734 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $4,603,242. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.