Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 507,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,030,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 967,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.47.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

