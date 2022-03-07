Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Concentrix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Concentrix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXC stock opened at $192.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $117.93 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

