Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 9.0% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 940,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 97,780 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,740,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after acquiring an additional 175,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $51.50. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

