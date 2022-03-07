Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Critical Contrast

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A 17.43% 3.98% Sorrento Therapeutics -692.36% -166.48% -42.75%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 390.20%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,036.36%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 16.85 -$298.46 million ($1.23) -1.79

Jasper Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

