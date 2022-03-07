Javier Feliciano Sells 4,648 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MTH opened at $98.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

