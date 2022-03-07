Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Holley in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

HLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

