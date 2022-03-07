Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $125.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s previous close.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,460. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $91.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,643 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.