Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.81 ($48.10).

ETR:G1A opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €30.76 ($34.56) and a one year high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.23.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

