Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of BJ opened at $56.54 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.