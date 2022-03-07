Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

FMTX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,474,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1,467.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124,654 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

