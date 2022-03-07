JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.65

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 152939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 383,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

