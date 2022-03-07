John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Shares of JW.B stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

