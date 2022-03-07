Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.04

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.04 and last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

The firm has a market cap of $786.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.