JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Position Lessened by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,430 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $53.24 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.

