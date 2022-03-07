JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.47 ($37.61).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.15. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a one year high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.