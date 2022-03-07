JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 850

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($11.40) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 1,045 ($14.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.94) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 828 ($11.11) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 931.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 891.18. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.20%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

