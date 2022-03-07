JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $4.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.61. 2,513,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,198,289. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

