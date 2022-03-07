Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.0% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 804,411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 143,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,083. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $86.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

