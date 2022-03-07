Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $2.60 on Monday, reaching $90.45. 1,377,181 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

