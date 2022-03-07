Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 202,014 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after buying an additional 136,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,543. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.