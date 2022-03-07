Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KZIA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,353. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 42,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

