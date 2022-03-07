Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KZIA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,353. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.