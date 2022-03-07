Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.71.
Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.68 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.