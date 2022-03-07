Keyarch Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on March 7th (NASDAQ:KYCHU)

Keyarch Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 7th. Keyarch Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Keyarch Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Keyarch Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

