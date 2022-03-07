KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Materialise in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software maker will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $17.56 on Monday. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $951.21 million, a PE ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Materialise by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,296,000 after purchasing an additional 534,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,397,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Materialise by 138.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Materialise by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 226,957 shares in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

