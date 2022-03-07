KeyCorp Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $90.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.80.

NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $101,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

