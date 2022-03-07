KeyFi Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $720,728.47 and $9,278.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.80 or 0.06552914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,573.04 or 0.99932181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046214 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

