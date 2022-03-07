Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $40,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.