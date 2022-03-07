Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.