Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Thursday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($91.93). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.79.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

