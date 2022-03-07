Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.99 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $58.46 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.28 or 0.06668436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,072.96 or 0.99972055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,638,375,727 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

