Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €14.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been given a €14.90 ($16.74) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.65) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.96 ($14.56).

KCO stock traded down €0.82 ($0.92) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €11.75 ($13.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €8.48 ($9.52) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.53.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

