Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in February

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.4 days.

OTCMKTS KHTRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

