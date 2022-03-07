Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,943,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KSS stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.
Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.
Kohl’s Profile (Get Rating)
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.