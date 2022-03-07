Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KOPN opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Kopin has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $101,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kopin by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kopin by 366.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kopin by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

