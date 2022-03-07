Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 848 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $440.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day moving average is $166.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

