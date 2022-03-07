Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $337.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $299.51 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.