Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,072 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $44.99 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58.

