KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.