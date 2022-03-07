Kylin (KYL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $397,290.00

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Kylin has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $397,290.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kylin

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

