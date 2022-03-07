Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $4,180,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 217.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 154,589 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 153,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 433.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 72,909 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

