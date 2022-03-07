LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €144.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €144.00 ($161.80) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($178.43) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.98 ($161.78).

FRA LEG traded down €2.90 ($3.26) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €110.90 ($124.61). The stock had a trading volume of 138,192 shares. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($110.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €116.12 and a 200 day moving average of €124.02.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

