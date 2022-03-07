LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 1,671,700 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671,700 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises about 2.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $76,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in KeyCorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

KEY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.62. 242,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,985,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

