LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,914. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

