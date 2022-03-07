LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 51,672 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,672 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $22.96. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

